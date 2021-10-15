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Egypt's Ancient Advanced Drilling Technology & Electromagnetic Energy in Hidden Chambers [13.10.2021]
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73 views • October 15, 2021
Recently it was revealed in the media that researchers had discovered that The Great Pyramid of Giza could focus electromagnetic energy in its various rooms. Scientists worked out that the Pyramid concentrates this electromagnetic energy in its hidden chambers. This is not the first of such reports of technology in ancient Egypt. There have been many stories published in newspapers and magazines over the years describing discoveries that seem to show ancient Egyptians possessed advanced ancient technology, that would not be equalled until the last couple of centuries.
16,181 views Premiered Oct 13, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
473K subscribers
https://youtu.be/l_fpIafbt9c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
16,181 views Premiered Oct 13, 2021
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
473K subscribers
https://youtu.be/l_fpIafbt9c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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