Do you think this picture is another 'conspiracy theory'? [12.06.2022]

NB! I can again not share videos here anymore, if you wanna see all the video I share go to: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ or https://t.me/KimOsboel





Matt Walsh What Is a Woman? Arrives Just In Time For The Sick Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pride Month! [June 1, 2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/X99vUrHgAAfs/





LGBTQIA+ Pedo Drag Weirdos Grooming Kids At Gay Bar!(Part 1) [05.06.2022]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TVOSk6O9xCyK/





Patriots Confront & Shame LGBTQIA+ Pedo Drag Weirdos Grooming Kids At Gay Bar! [06.06.2022] https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hu5xPZ649lQT/





A Message and Statement From San Francisco Gay Mens Choir: 'We're Coming For Your Children' - July 9, 2021 - 874,533 views Jul 1, 2021 - https://youtu.be/ArOQF4kadHA





And Many Danish 'freedom Fighters' support the satanic LGBTQIA+ and Pedophile Agenda - Documented! And they don't even hide, no they write and talk proudly about it in public. And really many people as politicians, public opinion makers and 'independent' media are also sick sexually derailed, it is in MSM almost daily. You want proof ? Here's some and I have many more... --

Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021] https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/





The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is still a pedophile! Documented [13.02.2021] Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him. https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/





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