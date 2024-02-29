Stuart Seldowitz - New Revelations

It Has Been Found That Stuart Seldowitz Is on the Advisory Board of Zaka, the Organisation That Was the Source for the “40 Beheaded Babies” Fabrication That Paved the Way for Israel’s Genocide in Gaza
Hate crime charges against him are to be dismissed.
Source @RealWorldNewsChannel
