Stuart Seldowitz - New Revelations
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

It Has Been Found That Stuart Seldowitz Is on the Advisory Board of Zaka, the Organisation That Was the Source for the “40 Beheaded Babies” Fabrication That Paved the Way for Israel’s Genocide in Gaza

Hate crime charges against him are to be dismissed.

Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

genocidegazastuart seldowitzzaka

