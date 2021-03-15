© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cleansing
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • March 15, 2021
We are in a time of cleansing upon the earth. This month is the beginning of Yahweh’s Prophetic Calendar, the New Year, the season of Passover, receiving the Blood of the Lamb, that frees us from the curse of death. And followed by the Feast of Unleavened Bread which signifies the sanctification of our lives and how we walk on the earth. We are here ultimately that we would be effective servants of the Kingdom for the sake of souls, servants of all… that Yahshua, the Hope of Glory, would shine in us for others' benefit.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.