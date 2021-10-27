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The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 41
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21 views • October 27, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we finish discussing 1 Corinthians 4:1-7. In doing so, we discuss further the passages exhorting us to stay alert, watching for Christ's return, ready to receive him when he arrives. We discuss how waiting in readiness means we are to be busy performing as the best steward of the spiritual insights entrusted to us, putting them to work to further the interests and passions of Christ, our Master. In this discussion, among other passages, we closely analyze the Parable of the Ten Minas in Luke 19:11-27.
In this episode, we finish discussing 1 Corinthians 4:1-7. In doing so, we discuss further the passages exhorting us to stay alert, watching for Christ's return, ready to receive him when he arrives. We discuss how waiting in readiness means we are to be busy performing as the best steward of the spiritual insights entrusted to us, putting them to work to further the interests and passions of Christ, our Master. In this discussion, among other passages, we closely analyze the Parable of the Ten Minas in Luke 19:11-27.
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