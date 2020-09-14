Dr. Carrie Madej with Richie from Boston in The Video Of The Century

These two epitomize Fearless and Knowledge; devote themselves and their lives to helping others understand The Big Picture. What do these troubling things we are witnessing today all have in common? What is the goal? What is the end game?



Please give this video 10 minutes - I promise you will want to watch to the end - and share in every way you can. Both Carrie and Richie are fully aware of the risks they take in creating and publishing this information, yet know to not share it is a much graver risk to themselves, you, I and all of humanity. Respect that.



Incredibly, with all she knows and so capably articulates, she remains optimistic that the good people will prevail. We will win this war that is taking place NOW.



Your worst enemies have your voluntarily cooperation. Learn more about that. Cut them off. Their plans for you are much worse than anything you can imagine.



This video is easy on the eyes, easy on the ears, upbeat, terrifying, hopeful, spiritual, and, most importantly, crucial knowledge for our survival.