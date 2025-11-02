7 Creativity Biohacks - From Frequencies and Flowstate to Tantra 🇧🇬 Speaking at "School of Life"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Creativity is how we liberate ourselves from the pattern of the past. It's how we break through glass ceilings in our personal and professional lives. It's how we leave a mark on culture. It's the key ingredient in the better storytelling that the world badly needs to galvanize toward a more utopian future. It's what we desperately need to build and preserve wealth in the insidious economy of modernity. And human creativity is, I might argue, our only hope of staying ahead of AI as it devours more and more of the digital world.
I did some public speaking at a great event here in Sofia. In just about 8 minutes, I broke down my best creativity Biohacks - from frequencies and flow state to Tantra (I did my damndest to "keep it PG-13!") and then did some live Q&A with the audience.
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/1708-biohacking-creativity
Subscribe to the PechaKucha Sofia channel, where they publish fascinating talks about personal and professional growth 🔗 https://www.youtube.com/@CreateSofia
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.