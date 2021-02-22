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The Banned New Zealand Speech They Didn't Want You To Hear!
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190 views • February 22, 2021
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Recently Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern were deplatformed in New Zealand ahead of their sold out event - censoring their planned speeches and giving the hecklers veto power over their free speech. While powerful forces don't want you to hear Stefan Molyneux's speech - he is now making it available for free online.
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🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
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Sources:
http://nzetc.victoria.ac.nz/tm/scholarly/tei-TreRace-t1-body-d9-d2.html
https://paperspast.natlib.govt.nz/newspapers/MEX19080611.2.9
http://www.encyclopedia.com/topic/Maori.aspx
http://maorisource.com/Maori-Warriors.html
http://nzetc.victoria.ac.nz/tm/scholarly/tei-TeIMoko.html
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/cultures/news/article.cfm?c_id=105&;objectid=10462390
https://www.toptenz.net/10-terrifying-facts-maori-warriors.php
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Recently Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern were deplatformed in New Zealand ahead of their sold out event - censoring their planned speeches and giving the hecklers veto power over their free speech. While powerful forces don't want you to hear Stefan Molyneux's speech - he is now making it available for free online.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Sources:
http://nzetc.victoria.ac.nz/tm/scholarly/tei-TreRace-t1-body-d9-d2.html
https://paperspast.natlib.govt.nz/newspapers/MEX19080611.2.9
http://www.encyclopedia.com/topic/Maori.aspx
http://maorisource.com/Maori-Warriors.html
http://nzetc.victoria.ac.nz/tm/scholarly/tei-TeIMoko.html
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/cultures/news/article.cfm?c_id=105&;objectid=10462390
https://www.toptenz.net/10-terrifying-facts-maori-warriors.php
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