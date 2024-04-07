Create New Account
Blinken Caught in the Headlights
Jim Dunn aka TUSOE
Published 19 hours ago

Once again, the Biden Administration is lurching towards World War III.  It is a world war that could easily be avoided because we are funding both of the protagonists, the Ukraine and Israel.  A defunding of both would end wars in both places and bring people to the peace table.  But for some reason, that is not the goal. 

