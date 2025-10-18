© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Would you buy a second hand car from this guy?
Larry Ellison reveals that AI-powered surgical robots have overtaken even the most skilled human doctors.
He says these robots can see individual cells without a microscope, cutting out cancer with deadly precision while sparing healthy tissue.
He says it will be comforting to have an AI robot perform the surgery, knowing it will be perfect.
Source @Shadow of Ezra
------------
Christ is KING!