💥Yemeni drone strike in Eilat, Israel

A suicide drone reportedly launched by the Houthis (Ansar Allah) from Yemen struck the southern Israeli city of Eilat on September 24, causing casualties.





Videos showing the drone crashing near a hotel in a shopping area of the Red Sea resort city surfaced on social networks shortly after the attack.

While the Houthis are yet to claim responsibility, there is little doubt about their responsibility as the group was behind an identical drone attack that targeted Eilat just five days earlier.

From, SouthFront.press

