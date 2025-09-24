BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥Yemeni drone strike in Eilat, Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 1 day ago

💥Yemeni drone strike in Eilat, Israel

Thumbnail was from a video that was from possibly from a boat on the water, or across the shore, but was too short to post.

Adding: 

A suicide drone reportedly launched by the Houthis (Ansar Allah) from Yemen struck the southern Israeli city of Eilat on September 24, causing casualties.


Videos showing the drone crashing near a hotel in a shopping area of the Red Sea resort city surfaced on social networks shortly after the attack.

While the Houthis are yet to claim responsibility, there is little doubt about their responsibility as the group was behind an identical drone attack that targeted Eilat just five days earlier.

From, SouthFront.press

Read more HERE (https://southfront.press/houthi-drones-strikes-hit-israel-again-leave-over-20-wounded-videos/)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy