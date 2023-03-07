X22 REPORT Ep. 3013a - Everything Has Been Set In Motion, [CB] Fell Into The Inflationary Trap

Ep. 3013a - Everything Has Been Set In Motion, [CB] Fell Into The Inflationary Traphe [CB] was setup and now they cannot stop raising rates. Their balance sheet was bloated and now that rates are moving up they are in trouble. The patriots trapped them in all of this and this is why Trump is putting out the message of a quantum leap in the standard of living.

