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COVID Lie Heard Round the World: Italy, UK, Germany, US Doctors Speak Out
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38 views • May 11, 2020
The consent for a global depression & eradication of liberty has been manufactured with lies. It will only stop when political leaders & doctors expose the fraud. Here’s a furious Italian legislator reading the Italian Ministry of Health’s report— 25,000 deaths is a lie. In the UK, Downing Street admits to falsification & US Dr. Jeffrey Barke speaks out
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