9/29/2024

Biblical Borders….I got most of this from Andy Woods Pastor of Sugarland Bible church in Houston Texas.

In 2009 I could be wrong on that date but the president used Exodus 23:9 to justify open borders

Exodus 23:9 Also thou shalt not oppress a stranger: for ye know the heart of a stranger, seeing ye were strangers in the land of Egypt.

David Platt of the SBC believes that God has sent all these illegal aliens to us to evangelize them. We should share the gospel with everyone. But they are here illegally and are criminals. We can share Christ with them….but we cannot put up with their crime. We can minister to them in jail.

Acts 17:26 And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation.