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Les douze premiers protocoles des Sages de Sion : prophétiques ou complot ?
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23 views • May 02, 2021
La particularité de cet ouvrage, traduit au tout début du 20e siècle, est d'exposer avec 111 ans d'avance toutes les misères morales et matérielles qui sévissent aujourd'hui en Occident. Faux, mais prophétique ! Incroyable, non ?
Source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_Ly_2ciBQ4
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Source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_Ly_2ciBQ4
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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