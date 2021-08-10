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OVERLAND JOURNAL: EP.7 Blood, Bullets And Mudslides. #therewillbeblood #fzj80 #4k #UHD #RFB
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120 views • August 10, 2021
Starvation Creek History https://www.oregonencyclopedia.org/ar...
Ft Stevens Shipwreck https://www.shareoregon.com/things-to...
#blood #bullets #FZJ80 #STARVATION CREEK #FORTSTEVENS #SHIPWRECKS #waterfalls #canoneosr5
@00:00 Start
@1:06 Intro
@2:04 skip intro
@2:48 Shipwreck
@3:52 The Road
@7:01 Lunch in the park
@9:34 187ft Waterfall Starvation Creek
@14:02 SLO MO UHD WATERFALL
@16:13 ON THE ROAD AGAIN
@18:42 ILLUMINATI HOTEL
@20:56 CAMPING AT SCENIC OVERLOOK
@23:40 HEADING TO MONTANA??
@24:20 ITS BACK!!!
@26:46 I LOSE MY MIND(THERE WILL BE SWEARING)
@29:06 WYOMING WHOOPS MY ASS
@30:29 BOONDOCKING BEHIND THE 18 WHEELERS (MIGHT WANT EARMUFFS,TAD MORE SWEARING)
@32:41 COLORADO SPRINGS AGAIN
@34:03 TEACHING SUBSCRIBERS TO SHOOT NEW FIREARMS IN WYOMING
@36:01 GANGTSA BITCH BARBIE LIGHTS IT UP
@37:36 THE RAIN/HAIL AND MUDSLIDES
@39:20 LOSING POWER AND ALMOST GOING OFF A CLIFF
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
Ft Stevens Shipwreck https://www.shareoregon.com/things-to...
#blood #bullets #FZJ80 #STARVATION CREEK #FORTSTEVENS #SHIPWRECKS #waterfalls #canoneosr5
@00:00 Start
@1:06 Intro
@2:04 skip intro
@2:48 Shipwreck
@3:52 The Road
@7:01 Lunch in the park
@9:34 187ft Waterfall Starvation Creek
@14:02 SLO MO UHD WATERFALL
@16:13 ON THE ROAD AGAIN
@18:42 ILLUMINATI HOTEL
@20:56 CAMPING AT SCENIC OVERLOOK
@23:40 HEADING TO MONTANA??
@24:20 ITS BACK!!!
@26:46 I LOSE MY MIND(THERE WILL BE SWEARING)
@29:06 WYOMING WHOOPS MY ASS
@30:29 BOONDOCKING BEHIND THE 18 WHEELERS (MIGHT WANT EARMUFFS,TAD MORE SWEARING)
@32:41 COLORADO SPRINGS AGAIN
@34:03 TEACHING SUBSCRIBERS TO SHOOT NEW FIREARMS IN WYOMING
@36:01 GANGTSA BITCH BARBIE LIGHTS IT UP
@37:36 THE RAIN/HAIL AND MUDSLIDES
@39:20 LOSING POWER AND ALMOST GOING OFF A CLIFF
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jailbreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaWesQ4Xnef9GafslJkS_8w
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
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