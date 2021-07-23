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New World Order Denied By Jacob Rothschild
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298 views • July 23, 2021
New World Order Denied By Jacob Rothschild
https://steverotter.com/new-world-order-and-rothschilds/
New World Order and the Federal Reserve were brought up to Jacob Rothschild (aka Lord Jacob Rothschild) and quickly dismissed.
Jacob Rothschild was confronted on the street by Luke of “We Are Change.” Jacob Rothschild answers questions regarding New World Order not with words, but with actions and facial expressions.
Words only say so much; you can tell this Rothschild is lying.
Read how the Rothschild and Rockefeller families control the world and have for generations.
The Rothschild and Rockefellers families oversee secret societies, the freemasons and all banking systems (even the Vatican.)
The Bilderberg group is one of the largest secret societies in existence. It is within this group where world decisions are made.
The Rothschild and Rockefeller families are a very large part of the Bilderberg group and rank high on the freemason pyramid.
What Freemasons and these Families Do
Control all banks https://steverotter.com/people-dont-trust-the-government/
Child Trafficking https://steverotter.com/deep-state-child-trafficking-survivor-katie-groves/
Run the world – New World Order https://steverotter.com/agenda-21-and-agenda-2030-new-world-order/
Force agendas via scare tactics (911, Covid, etc.) https://steverotter.com/covid-vaccine-isnt-a-vaccine/
Control stock markets
Control the media (movies, radio, music) for brainwashing and segregation
Control politicians, Hollywood and anyone in the spotlight (puppets)
For years the Bilderberg group was seen as a conspiracy theory; something non-existent.
The Bilderberg group is a real entity.
In this video, Jacob Rothschild not only acknowledges the Bilderberg group, but said his cousin was at the meetings.
Jacob Rothschild denies going to the Bilderberg group meetings the last couple years (what do you expect him to say?)
Jacob Rothschild is confronted by Luke of “We Are Change” and denies allegations of a New World Order
New World Order allegations and Bilderberg group are quickly dismissed by Jacob Rothschild, but his facial expressions tell all.
Notice how quickly Jacob Rothschild turns around when New World Order is mentioned. He knows WE KNOW!
The look on his face seems to reflect a combination of fear of the people knowing, and, “you’ll never catch us.”
Who is Jacob Rothschild?
Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild (born 29 April 1936) is a British peer and investment banker and a member of the prominent Rothschild banking family. https://steverotter.com/rothschild-rockefellers-and-bilderberg-group-secret-societies/
The Rothschild family is a wealthy Jewish family originally from Frankfurt that rose to prominence with Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744–1812.)
Mayer Amschel Rothschild established his banking business in the 1760s. Mayer Amschel Rothschild managed to bequeath his wealth and established an international banking family through his five sons, who established businesses in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Vienna, and Naples.
The Rothschilds family was elevated to noble rank in the Holy Roman Empire and the United Kingdom.
The Rothschilds family documented history starts in 16th century Frankfurt; its name is derived from the family house, Rothschild, built by Isaak Elchanan Bacharach in Frankfurt in 1567.
During the 19th century, the Rothschild family possessed the largest private fortune in the world, as well as in modern world history. The family’s wealth was divided among many various descendants.
Today their interests cover a diverse range of fields, including financial services, real estate, mining, energy, agriculture, winemaking, and nonprofits. Their buildings adorn landscapes across northwestern Europe.
Rothschild Family Net Worth
The Rothschild Family was a family of five sons and their father, who created a banking empire during the 1800s. https://steverotter.com/people-dont-trust-the-government/
Today, the Rothschilds have a collective net worth of $400 billion.
Known as one of the wealthiest families in history, the Rothschilds have become quite influential – although in the modern era they are said to be less powerful than in previous generations (what they want you to believe.) https://steverotter.com/freemasons-and-the-illuminati-control-the-world/
What are your thoughts on New World Order and the Rothschilds family? Let us know in the comments section below.
Share this ROTTER News post with others
Subscribe to ROTTER News – Choose weekly or express emails. Delivery option can be changed at any time.
https://steverotter.com/mailing-list/
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https://steverotter.com/new-world-order-and-rothschilds/
New World Order and the Federal Reserve were brought up to Jacob Rothschild (aka Lord Jacob Rothschild) and quickly dismissed.
Jacob Rothschild was confronted on the street by Luke of “We Are Change.” Jacob Rothschild answers questions regarding New World Order not with words, but with actions and facial expressions.
Words only say so much; you can tell this Rothschild is lying.
Read how the Rothschild and Rockefeller families control the world and have for generations.
The Rothschild and Rockefellers families oversee secret societies, the freemasons and all banking systems (even the Vatican.)
The Bilderberg group is one of the largest secret societies in existence. It is within this group where world decisions are made.
The Rothschild and Rockefeller families are a very large part of the Bilderberg group and rank high on the freemason pyramid.
What Freemasons and these Families Do
Control all banks https://steverotter.com/people-dont-trust-the-government/
Child Trafficking https://steverotter.com/deep-state-child-trafficking-survivor-katie-groves/
Run the world – New World Order https://steverotter.com/agenda-21-and-agenda-2030-new-world-order/
Force agendas via scare tactics (911, Covid, etc.) https://steverotter.com/covid-vaccine-isnt-a-vaccine/
Control stock markets
Control the media (movies, radio, music) for brainwashing and segregation
Control politicians, Hollywood and anyone in the spotlight (puppets)
For years the Bilderberg group was seen as a conspiracy theory; something non-existent.
The Bilderberg group is a real entity.
In this video, Jacob Rothschild not only acknowledges the Bilderberg group, but said his cousin was at the meetings.
Jacob Rothschild denies going to the Bilderberg group meetings the last couple years (what do you expect him to say?)
Jacob Rothschild is confronted by Luke of “We Are Change” and denies allegations of a New World Order
New World Order allegations and Bilderberg group are quickly dismissed by Jacob Rothschild, but his facial expressions tell all.
Notice how quickly Jacob Rothschild turns around when New World Order is mentioned. He knows WE KNOW!
The look on his face seems to reflect a combination of fear of the people knowing, and, “you’ll never catch us.”
Who is Jacob Rothschild?
Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, 4th Baron Rothschild (born 29 April 1936) is a British peer and investment banker and a member of the prominent Rothschild banking family. https://steverotter.com/rothschild-rockefellers-and-bilderberg-group-secret-societies/
The Rothschild family is a wealthy Jewish family originally from Frankfurt that rose to prominence with Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744–1812.)
Mayer Amschel Rothschild established his banking business in the 1760s. Mayer Amschel Rothschild managed to bequeath his wealth and established an international banking family through his five sons, who established businesses in London, Paris, Frankfurt, Vienna, and Naples.
The Rothschilds family was elevated to noble rank in the Holy Roman Empire and the United Kingdom.
The Rothschilds family documented history starts in 16th century Frankfurt; its name is derived from the family house, Rothschild, built by Isaak Elchanan Bacharach in Frankfurt in 1567.
During the 19th century, the Rothschild family possessed the largest private fortune in the world, as well as in modern world history. The family’s wealth was divided among many various descendants.
Today their interests cover a diverse range of fields, including financial services, real estate, mining, energy, agriculture, winemaking, and nonprofits. Their buildings adorn landscapes across northwestern Europe.
Rothschild Family Net Worth
The Rothschild Family was a family of five sons and their father, who created a banking empire during the 1800s. https://steverotter.com/people-dont-trust-the-government/
Today, the Rothschilds have a collective net worth of $400 billion.
Known as one of the wealthiest families in history, the Rothschilds have become quite influential – although in the modern era they are said to be less powerful than in previous generations (what they want you to believe.) https://steverotter.com/freemasons-and-the-illuminati-control-the-world/
What are your thoughts on New World Order and the Rothschilds family? Let us know in the comments section below.
Share this ROTTER News post with others
Subscribe to ROTTER News – Choose weekly or express emails. Delivery option can be changed at any time.
https://steverotter.com/mailing-list/
RoxyTube.com – YouTube alternative by me
https://www.roxytube.com/
Roxycast.com – FB alternative by me
https://www.roxycast.com/
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