traditional pop, jazz swing, big band, 132 BPM, brushed drums, upright bass walking, muted trumpet, tenor sax section, rhythm guitar comping, piano montuno, glockenspiel accents, plate reverb, tape saturation, mono room mix, halftime bridge, four-beat swing, moonshot optimism

Fly me to the moon

Let me play among the stars

Let me see what spring is like

On Jupiter and Mars

In other words, hold my hand

In other words, darling, kiss me

Fill my life with song

And let me sing for ever more

You are all I long for

All I worship and adore

In other words, please be true

In other words, I love you

Fly me to the moon

Let me play among the stars

Let me see what spring is like

On Jupiter and Mars

In other words, hold my hand

In other words, darling, kiss me

Fill my life with song

Let me sing for ever more

All I worship and adore

You are all I long for

In other words, please be true

In other words, in other words

In other words, in other words

In other words

I love you

