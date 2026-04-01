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traditional pop, jazz swing, big band, 132 BPM, brushed drums, upright bass walking, muted trumpet, tenor sax section, rhythm guitar comping, piano montuno, glockenspiel accents, plate reverb, tape saturation, mono room mix, halftime bridge, four-beat swing, moonshot optimism
Fly me to the moon
Let me play among the stars
Let me see what spring is like
On Jupiter and Mars
In other words, hold my hand
In other words, darling, kiss me
Fill my life with song
And let me sing for ever more
You are all I long for
All I worship and adore
In other words, please be true
In other words, I love you
Fly me to the moon
Let me play among the stars
Let me see what spring is like
On Jupiter and Mars
In other words, hold my hand
In other words, darling, kiss me
Fill my life with song
Let me sing for ever more
All I worship and adore
You are all I long for
In other words, please be true
In other words, in other words
In other words, in other words
In other words
I love you