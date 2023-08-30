Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Don't Become a Castaway
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
55 Subscribers
2 views
Published 17 hours ago

September 29th, 2019

Pastor Dean Odle destroys the false doctrine of Once Saved Always Saved. Jesus instructed us to abide in Him continually and pick up our cross daily. We cannot be found in the habitual, ongoing sins listed in 1 Corinthians 5,6, Ephesians 5, Galatians 5, and Revelation 21. All are required to work out their own salvation with fear and trembling (Philippians 2:12) and keep our whole body under subjection least we also become as castaways and lose our souls (1 Corinthians 9:27).

Keywords
apostle pauldean odle1 corinthiansosascastaway

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket