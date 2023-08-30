Don't Become a Castaway

September 29th, 2019
Pastor Dean Odle destroys the false doctrine of Once Saved Always Saved. Jesus instructed us to abide in Him continually and pick up our cross daily. We cannot be found in the habitual, ongoing sins listed in 1 Corinthians 5,6, Ephesians 5, Galatians 5, and Revelation 21. All are required to work out their own salvation with fear and trembling (Philippians 2:12) and keep our whole body under subjection least we also become as castaways and lose our souls (1 Corinthians 9:27).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.