Don't Become a Castaway

September 29th, 2019

Pastor Dean Odle destroys the false doctrine of Once Saved Always Saved. Jesus instructed us to abide in Him continually and pick up our cross daily. We cannot be found in the habitual, ongoing sins listed in 1 Corinthians 5,6, Ephesians 5, Galatians 5, and Revelation 21. All are required to work out their own salvation with fear and trembling (Philippians 2:12) and keep our whole body under subjection least we also become as castaways and lose our souls (1 Corinthians 9:27).