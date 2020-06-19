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Putting the Puzzle Pieces Together
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51 views • June 19, 2020
Your life is like a puzzle. Your body is a puzzle. Your emotions can be puzzling! We have a technique that can arrange the pieces properly, one at a time. The finished picture is real Health. It is worth taking the time and patience to do it right. The "Feelings Book" is also discussed as a tool to help discover hidden emotional baggage.
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