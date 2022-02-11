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Court of Justice to Restore the Foundations of Society
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53 views • February 11, 2022
All the Foundations of the earth are shaking because wickedness is ruling our culture. The Grace Corps called all the oppressed, those who have died, and th suffering into the Court of Justice and had the tears and blood of the innocent testify against those workers oaf iniquity and the Demi;nic army that controls the world.
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