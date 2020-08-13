Revelation Red Pill Academy: Part 1: Introduction

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Join us as we delve into Old Testament prophesy and show where it aligns with New Testament fulfillment; as we dig into John's Revelation (the Unveiling of Jesus Christ) and as we uncover buried history that sheds light on the connection between Christ's coming, His Kingdom being established and the destruction of the Jewish Temple in 70 A.D.... You DON'T want to miss our new Series!
LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3. ***NEW*** Live Wednesdays at 8:00 PM EST: Revelation Red Pill Academy!
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.