Revelation Red Pill Academy: Part 1: Introduction

I would like to take you on a journey, one for me that started with one request I asked of my Savior... "Jesus, show me yourself throughout scripture." I wanted to know what Jesus told his disciples right before he ascended into Heaven. They weren't able to understand Moses and the prophets, where they had prophesied of His Coming on their own. Once their understanding was enlightened and they received the power of the Holy Spirit, Christianity spread like wildfire. I grew up in the Church, I went to Bible College, I'm an ordained minister, but the one thing I feel no one really cared to teach us, was the most important revelation Jesus revealed to his disciples: He WAS the one they looked for. He DID fulfill the prophesies and yet he also had more to fulfill... in their generation.



Join us as we delve into Old Testament prophesy and show where it aligns with New Testament fulfillment; as we dig into John's Revelation (the Unveiling of Jesus Christ) and as we uncover buried history that sheds light on the connection between Christ's coming, His Kingdom being established and the destruction of the Jewish Temple in 70 A.D.... You DON'T want to miss our new Series!



LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News on Youtube: Masfaith3. ***NEW*** Live Wednesdays at 8:00 PM EST: Revelation Red Pill Academy!

Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.

American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.