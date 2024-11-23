RIP Scott Bennett Frontline Diary of an American Officer.

Scott Bennett was a true patriot, a former US Army specialist who served in the state department counter-terrorism office, author of a RT documentary and the channel's permanent expert.

Bennett was a firsthand witness to the realities on the ground of the special military operation, exploring Donetsk and Donbass frontlines and sharing the courage of the people. Scott documented all of his travels that showed the real experiences of the special forces.

Adding comment editor of RT:

Margarita SImoyan: It is quite possible that Scott Bennett was killed. It is quite possible that he was killed for telling the truth about the conflict in Ukraine.

Scott is the author of our documentary films and one of the best military experts. He regularly appeared on RT and Sputnik. A retired Pentagon military intelligence officer, he traveled to Donbass and showed what was really going on there.

After Scott sent his report to Congress on Kiev's crimes in the Belgorod region, he wrote to friends that he was not suicidal. In case something happened to him.

He never mentioned anywhere that he was sick with anything. At all. Two weeks ago he was still in great shape. And then suddenly, out of nowhere, he dies of cancer, which he never had, according to the testimony of his many different friends.

RT Article: RT commentator Scott Bennett dies at 53

https://www.rt.com/news/608075-rt-scott-bennett-dies/

More about his death:

https://cardiffchronicles.com/2024/11/21/scott-bennett-walnut-creek-ca-death-whistleblower-us-army-special-ops-psychological-warfare-analyst-has-died/





Scott Bennett was a truth-teller who went to Donbass and reported on war crimes of Kiev regime

Watch some of his comments and analysis:

- Sevastopol beach attack with US ATACMS missiles is a crime against humanity

-Why is the West spreading the ‘Russian threat’ propaganda?

- ‘Putin is exactly right’: On arming countries hostile to the US

-Why the US ‘does have responsibility' for the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack

- ‘The American people are clueless about the evil unleashed in our name".



