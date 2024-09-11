BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mike Adams Sermon 031 - Mark 13 - Christ warns humanity about FIFTH GENERATION WARFARE during the Tribulation
Abundance Church
Abundance Church
542 views • 7 months ago

- Mark 13: Introduction and Importance of Reading the Gospel (0:03)

- Jesus' Warning and the Destruction of the Temple (3:28)

- The Timelessness of Scripture and the Role of the Holy Spirit (7:44)

- The Great Tribulation and the Role of the Elect (12:43)

- The Abomination of Desolation and the Global Conflict (18:13)

- False Christs and False Prophets (27:06)

- The One and Only Tribulation (31:35)

- The Return of Christ and the Role of the Elect (33:31)

- Spiritual Preparedness and the Blessing of the Lord (36:52)



For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Keywords
mike adamsbiblegodversejesuschapterchurchscripturetribulationwardayhrrdronesukrainespecial reportskyplacedeceivesermonkingtodayinterpretationreadyhappeningbrighteon broadcast news
