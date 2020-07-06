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LIBERALS MAKING AMERICA RACIST AGAIN!
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9 views • July 06, 2020
The Left is finding every word they can and turning them in to racist terms. They want to remove our history and so that they can repeat what they did in the past. Removing our history no one will know the difference once they start up again with the hate the create for a group of people.
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