BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

the CESSPOOL of the EMPIRE of CONSPIRACIES
ChaosMedia
ChaosMedia
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • Today

for the past two years.. June 2026 not Une, People... Sry.

i think, i have to change the battery´s in mouse and keyboard.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_cycle

https://peri.umass.edu/collection/toxic-100-air-polluters/

 

"To keep information from the public is the function of the corporate media."

Gore Vidal


"When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men living together in society, they create for themselves in the course of time a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it."

Frédéric Bastiat


"Kleptocracy is a word that's usually applied to flawed or failed governments in Africa, Latin America or Asia. Such governments are typically led by autocratic strong men who shower themselves and their cronies with all the fruits of extracted wealth, whether stolen from the people or squeezed from their country's natural resources."

William J. Astore


https://www.globalkleptocracy.net/

Music;

https://pixabay.com/music/classical-piano-barcarolle-prelude-tschaikowsky-piano-the-seasons-jahreszeiten-7185/

https://pixabay.com/music/introoutro-short-grand-piano-prelude-intro-ending-for-film-and-video-182966/




Keywords
hoaxclimatemanipulationconspiracieswether
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Planning for emergencies with chronic illness: A practical guide for vulnerable populations

Planning for emergencies with chronic illness: A practical guide for vulnerable populations

Zoey Sky
The Ark Mentality: From lone prepper to resilient community

The Ark Mentality: From lone prepper to resilient community

Ramon Tomey
Why Breaking the Chains Is More Urgent Than Ever: The Case for Radical Decentralization

Why Breaking the Chains Is More Urgent Than Ever: The Case for Radical Decentralization

Mike Adams
Why Off-Grid Solar Suddenly Makes Instant Sense

Why Off-Grid Solar Suddenly Makes Instant Sense

Mike Adams
The art of EVACUATION: Why every family needs a pre-planned escape strategy

The art of EVACUATION: Why every family needs a pre-planned escape strategy

Evangelyn Rodriguez
War or No War &#8211; Why Silver Matters More Than Ever

War or No War – Why Silver Matters More Than Ever

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy