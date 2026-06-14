the CESSPOOL of the EMPIRE of CONSPIRACIES

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for the past two years.. June 2026 not Une, People... Sry.
i think, i have to change the battery´s in mouse and keyboard.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_cycle
https://peri.umass.edu/collection/toxic-100-air-polluters/
"To keep information from the public is the function of the corporate media."
Gore Vidal
"When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men living together in society, they create for themselves in the course of time a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it."
Frédéric Bastiat
"Kleptocracy is a word that's usually applied to flawed or failed governments in Africa, Latin America or Asia. Such governments are typically led by autocratic strong men who shower themselves and their cronies with all the fruits of extracted wealth, whether stolen from the people or squeezed from their country's natural resources."
William J. Astore
https://www.globalkleptocracy.net/
Music;
https://pixabay.com/music/classical-piano-barcarolle-prelude-tschaikowsky-piano-the-seasons-jahreszeiten-7185/
https://pixabay.com/music/introoutro-short-grand-piano-prelude-intro-ending-for-film-and-video-182966/