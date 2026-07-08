Why Choose Briquette Machines? #briquettemachine#briquettepress #pelletmill#biomassbriquette#jnshare

Hi！This is Megan. We are producing pellet machines and briquette press machines together. And for the city waste, we advise you to choose briquette machines. Why we advise you to choose briquette press, there are four reasons. The first one: briquette machine can fit for the longer range moisture material. For example, pellet machine requires the moisture between 15% to 20% but briquette press can required 15% to 30%. Second one: the briquette machine can fit larger size than pellet machine. For example, if you want to do a pellet, you need two sections of crusher and adding one section of hammer mill. But for briquette machine, you can only need two sections of crude crusher enough, or sometimes. you can only need one section of crude crusher. So for briquette machine, you can reduce the cost of the machine invest. For the second reason: if the same power of pellet machine and briquette machine, the briquette machine output will be higher than the pellet machine. For example, steam 90 kilowatts for pellet machines it produce one 1 tons per hour. Its Europe standard or world standard. But for briquette machine 90 kilowatts, it can 1.5 tons per hour briquette output. So if you have no special requirement on the pellet machine or briquette machine, if the your boiler is bigger, we advise you to choose briquette machine. And the third one is the briquette press machine have the different mold as the pellet machine, the pellet machine the ring die or the flat die is always the one time used. If you use it up, then you need to waste. But for this briquette machine, this mold can be repair when you use it up you can weld it and use it again. So it will be a circle use for you. This one what I'm showing you is a 180-kilowatts machine. And if you have bigger size, such as 185-kilowatts machine, it have same design and a bigger size capacity size. And the color can be also special designed according to your favorite. Thank you!