The Fake Medical Expertise of ‘Mitch The Sino-Bitch’

So, how much of a complete asshole is Mitch McConnell? Well, I can argue that he is an emotion-exploiting, Deep State, K Street whore of a magnanimous proportion. Put succinctly, he’s quite an asshole.

Anyone who listens regularly understands how much I loathe McConnell; a demonstrated Republican In Name Only who clings to his lust for power and control like Charleton Heston clung to his Second Amendment rights.

McConnell, the titular head of the Deep State Republican “Gang of Six”—comprised of himself and US Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, John Curtis, Lindsey Graham, and John Thune, recently took a shot at Trump Health & Human Services nominee, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., on the issue of vaccines and the vaccine approval process.

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/the-fake-medical-expertise-of-mitch