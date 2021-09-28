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Donkey Face Corrupt Commie Congresswoman spouts off blaming man made shortages on Climate change. Just made it up. Out of the Blue.
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40 views • September 28, 2021
Actually Mr. Ed was one of my favorite tv shows growing up. Maybe we could get Donkey Face a bit part on the series ?
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