Russian Musician, 'SHAMAN' - Released a Short Song in Honor of those who Died on 22 March 2024, after the Attack in Moscow - He Performed a Concert at Crocus City Hall only days before

Russian musician Shaman released a short song in honor of those who died on 22 March 2024 in a terrorist attack in Moscow.

Shaman's real name is Yaroslav Dronov.He performed a Concert at Crocus City (Concert) Hall only days before, on March 11th. YouTube has a song from that performance. IMO the attack was delayed, and was originally set to interfere with the Russian Election, held on March 11-15th. Link at bottom to his song performed there if interested.The day of the attack, a band named 'Picnic' was to perform.He was voted Russia's Musician of the Year a little while back.His description with this 'Full' song at this channel listed. Cynthia

"We mourn the loss of life and pray for the health of the survivors.

It is impossible to understand, accept, or comprehend what happened. It hurts so much that I don't even have the strength to scream. It hurts all of us. The whole country is hurting.



On the day of our national mourning for the victims of the inhumane terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall, I want to honor the memory of all those who died with a song that I wrote yesterday."



This song at his YT channel... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qN5idnVLog&t=0s&ab_channel=SHAMAN

Link to a part of Shaman's performance at "Crocus City Hall, March 11, 2024.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-HpK7SLi_o&ab_channel=%D0%90%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%BA%D1%81%D0%B5%D0%B9





