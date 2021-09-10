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20 Years After 9-11
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174 views • September 10, 2021
Jared Taylor lists some of the shocking and even criminal blunders with which our rulers have filled the 20 years since 9-11 — and for which no one has even apologized.
Thumbnail credit: Robert J. Fisch, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/09/20-years-after-9-11/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Thumbnail credit: Robert J. Fisch, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/09/20-years-after-9-11/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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