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THE RED CROSS IS LYING ABOUT THE ANTIBODIES IN VACCINATED BLOOD. IT IS TAINTED.
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221 views • August 28, 2021
I don't agree necessarily with everything this poster says, however he is correct in his assertion that the Red Cross is lying to us (a government agency lying about Covid as you may know is the norm) by saying that the blood of the vaccinated does not have the vaccine in it. Go look up blood clots or blood clotting here on Bitchute and see what their blood looks like. I don't want any of it. One idea he does not bring up is donating your own blood before elective surgery if that is possible. Source: Waking Up The Sheep. More videos you may find interesting:
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