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This Biden Scandal is so Bad, Big Tech Silenced the Truth
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39 views • October 15, 2020
October 15, 2020
Welcome Friends! I've been forced to move to other platforms after YouTube terminated my account. This is the subject they are afraid of: The Bidens and their corruption exposed on a laptop with thousands of photos and emails. More to follow!
Welcome Friends! I've been forced to move to other platforms after YouTube terminated my account. This is the subject they are afraid of: The Bidens and their corruption exposed on a laptop with thousands of photos and emails. More to follow!
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