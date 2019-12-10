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Statskupp i slowmotion: Om mordet på Olof Palme - Del 5 - Ole Dammegård
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29 views • December 10, 2019
Vad hände egentligen för 30 år sedan när vår statsminister Olof Palme mördades på öppen gata?
Se och häpna över en möjlig sanning av oerhörda proportioner som endast få känner till.
Ett heldagsseminarium med Ole Dammegård 28/2 2016.
Del 1: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/2048f2b0-9f8a-4683-8def-4a367f1b65d5
Del 2: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/14349e78-8e82-4d2b-af76-8fd5e57e434e
Del 3: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/92dabe87-62e8-4c26-8007-33a2b640c020
Del 4: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/c9eb040e-db5c-4505-8f03-033ec9cefaf7
Del 5: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/5d27c9e4-c224-40b9-addf-288f0f039840
Del 6: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/0bc65e26-5005-46a5-b951-aec2fbadd196
Ole Dammegård Truth Seeker Conspiracies Open Mind Awareness False Flag ops
https://www.facebook.com/ole.dammegard/
Nu finns båda böckerna på svenska
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Statskupp-Slowmotion-mordet-Palme-Estoniakatastrofen/dp/1523999497/
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Statskupp-Slowmotion-II-mordet-Estoniakatastrofen/dp/1530223997/
Föreläsningen ägde rum den 28/2 2016 och arrangerades av Förening Cui Bono i Göteborg.
http://www.foreningencuibono.se/
Se och häpna över en möjlig sanning av oerhörda proportioner som endast få känner till.
Ett heldagsseminarium med Ole Dammegård 28/2 2016.
Del 1: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/2048f2b0-9f8a-4683-8def-4a367f1b65d5
Del 2: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/14349e78-8e82-4d2b-af76-8fd5e57e434e
Del 3: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/92dabe87-62e8-4c26-8007-33a2b640c020
Del 4: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/c9eb040e-db5c-4505-8f03-033ec9cefaf7
Del 5: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/5d27c9e4-c224-40b9-addf-288f0f039840
Del 6: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/0bc65e26-5005-46a5-b951-aec2fbadd196
Ole Dammegård Truth Seeker Conspiracies Open Mind Awareness False Flag ops
https://www.facebook.com/ole.dammegard/
Nu finns båda böckerna på svenska
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Statskupp-Slowmotion-mordet-Palme-Estoniakatastrofen/dp/1523999497/
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Statskupp-Slowmotion-II-mordet-Estoniakatastrofen/dp/1530223997/
Föreläsningen ägde rum den 28/2 2016 och arrangerades av Förening Cui Bono i Göteborg.
http://www.foreningencuibono.se/
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