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Ladies Love Politics - Episode #5
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
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31 views • February 14, 2022
You can check out the LLP blog and view references for this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com.

Background Music Credit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A41A0XeU2ds&;list=PLzCxunOM5WFJZ7HaCoIGGjMTRHNH9XJtq&index=12
REFERENCES:

7 Days, 6 Nights
https://spectrumnews1.com/oh/columbus/news/2022/01/29/cleveland-clinic--99--of-employees-in-compliance-with-covid-19-vaccine-mandate
https://www.wksu.org/health-science/2022-01-31/free-n95-face-masks-are-here-at-cleveland-area-pharmacies-but-theyre-hard-to-find
https://spectrumnews1.com/oh/columbus/news/2022/02/02/columbus-covid-19-when-will-mask-mandate-end-omicron-surge-subsides
https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/vaccine/akron-childrens-hospital-employees-fired-over-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/95-115efae3-c732-4376-b085-932d0418f30b
https://apnews.com/article/abortion-health-texas-b92eadbe4afd4d29cb6cbf00526c11b0
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/border-patrol-union-lucky-if-we-seize-5-percent-fentanyl-pills-coming-across-border
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-quietly-adds-language-warning-unfavorable-pre-clinical-clinical-or-safety-data-may
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10499529/Father-forcibly-removed-New-York-school-board-meeting-wasnt-wearing-face-mask.html
They Said What?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10500641/Youre-wise-guy-Biden-needles-Lester-Holt-questions-record-inflation.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10499017/Cost-living-skyrockets-Biden-inflation-soars-highest-point-40-years.html

Hill to House
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/rep-roy-introduces-bill-reinstate-troops-discharged-refusing-covid-19-vaccine
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-approval-rating-plummets-even-cnn-admits-most-americans-disprove-his-job

Pussies and Patriots
https://apnews.com/article/abortion-health-texas-b92eadbe4afd4d29cb6cbf00526c11b0
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/10/business/media/sarah-palin-nyt-libel-case.html

Party Line

https://apnews.com/article/sarah-palin-manhattan-new-york-alaska-newspapers-ee92034d6de7f03efb999bdee6493121
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ex-clerk-biden-scotus-hopeful-edited-wikipedia-pages-make-her-look-better-rivals-worse
Keywords
vaccinesscotussupreme courtabortionbidenrepublicanohiomandatesmasksendorsementpalinpfizermike lindellcovid-19ohio primaryjoe blystonekentaji brown jacksonjim renacci
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