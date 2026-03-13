Live From San Antonio, Vaccine Tracking Overhaul, MAHA Midterm Tensions, SNAP Lawsuit, Depression Surge - The RSB Show 3-13-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Live From San Antonio, FDA Vaccine Tracking Overhaul, MAHA Midterm Tensions, SNAP Sugar Lawsuit, GOP on Anti-Vaccine Policy, FDA Raises Bar for Natural Health, Depression Surge, Med Students for Nutrition Education, Food-Mood Science, Cannabis Reverses Disease, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/live-from-the-iaomt-conference-fda-vaccine-tracking-overhaul-maha-midterm-tensions-snap-sugar-lawsuit-gop-on-anti-vaccine-policy-fda-raises-bar-for-natural-health-depression-surge-hhs-expansion/