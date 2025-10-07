BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CHAPTER 9.1 WHAT DO WE LIVE / WALK UPON? THE HELIOCENTRIX HOAX
Max Hansson
Max Hansson
20 followers
1 day ago

This chapter describes what might amount to be the biggest fraud ever perpetrated on humanity, she shape and size of the ground we walk upon, and its relation to us as a species. Here we discuss some blatant examples demonstrating that all is not what it seems, and should rattle some cages for sure.


The book can be found on amazon:


https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976


Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid


LINK FOR DONATIONS TO THE AUTHOR BELOW. BLESS YOU ALL!


BTC: 1NZBf5XHUKyVduVQEk5UFkkWfXoKMasqja

ETHEREUM: 0x25ee6f527b64bb3f5f5dbf0c687f7dfec6e94596

SOLANA: CrziFChfRawmBxZeyFRBWWEWXVVsdHULkzhkMbxQoDN3

XRP: rULK2nBzBLwyryYCb5gfCo4jG5cQCH1hHX



Keywords
educationpodcastsrothschildkhazarian mafiacentral bankingflat earth theoryantarctica ice wallheliocentric hoaxgravity hoax
