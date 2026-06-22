BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨 WOW! JD Vance is DIRECTLY calling out Israeli cabinet members for their personal attacks on President Trump
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10233 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
148 views • Yesterday

"Donald J. Trump is the ONLY head of state in the ENTIRE WORLD who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state of the world superpower.

If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have ANYWHERE left in the entire world."

"The other thing that I would say is that over the last 3 months, TWO-THIRDS of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by AMERICAN HANDS and paid for by AMERICAN TAX DOLLARS.

The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to WAKE UP and smell the reality of the situation that country is in."

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/2067642712560689401

Further Info:

Israelis Are Livid Over Trump Ending War, Overwhelmingly Believe Iran Won: Poll:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israelis-are-livid-over-trump-ending-war-overwhelmingly-believe-iran-won-poll

-----------------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
trumpisraeljd vance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Is Trump&#8217;s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Is Trump’s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Mike Adams
Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader Says He Approved U.S.-Iran MOU Despite Reservations

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says He Approved U.S.-Iran MOU Despite Reservations

Ramon Tomey
Vance&#8217;s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Vance’s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Cassie B.
Syria Unwilling and Unprepared to Attack Lebanon, Report Says

Syria Unwilling and Unprepared to Attack Lebanon, Report Says

Douglas Harrington
Putin Urges ASEAN to Expand Trade in National Currencies at Kazan Summit

Putin Urges ASEAN to Expand Trade in National Currencies at Kazan Summit

Coco Somers
Senator Wicker Criticizes Trump&#8217;s Memorandum of Understanding with Iran

Senator Wicker Criticizes Trump’s Memorandum of Understanding with Iran

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy