🚨 WOW! JD Vance is DIRECTLY calling out Israeli cabinet members for their personal attacks on President Trump

"Donald J. Trump is the ONLY head of state in the ENTIRE WORLD who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time, and he happens to be the head of state of the world superpower.

If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have ANYWHERE left in the entire world."

"The other thing that I would say is that over the last 3 months, TWO-THIRDS of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland have been built by AMERICAN HANDS and paid for by AMERICAN TAX DOLLARS.

The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to WAKE UP and smell the reality of the situation that country is in."

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/2067642712560689401

Further Info:

Israelis Are Livid Over Trump Ending War, Overwhelmingly Believe Iran Won: Poll:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/israelis-are-livid-over-trump-ending-war-overwhelmingly-believe-iran-won-poll

-----------------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!