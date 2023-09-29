Create New Account
THE PLACEBO LIE | The HighWire with Del Bigtree
THE PLACEBO LIE | The HighWire with Del Bigtree Episode 339

Del Bigtree has been investigating vaccines since a whistleblower came forward in 2015 to expose alleged fraud at the CDC over the MMR vaccine.


Now, through the work of his nonprofit, the Informed Consent Action Network(ICAN), he is digging deeper into the inner workings of America's vaccine program using novel legal approaches.


He joins Jan Jekielek of Epoch TV’s ‘American Thought Leaders’ to expose one of the biggest lies ever told to the public.


