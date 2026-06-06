❗️Lithuanian Karen in Sydney declares that she prefers the nazi swastika over the Russian Z symbol. 🇱🇹 🇦🇺



The Nazi bitch goes onto say that she and her ancestors have been fighting Russia their entire lives.



The Nazi Lithuanian Karen finishes her speech by threatening those who visit the Opera House - "watch your backs".



Aussie Cossack: Time to deploy a convoy of Billboard trucks with Z symbols in Sydney for 12 June National Day of Russia? Hold my beer. 😎

More from Aussie Cossack:

❗️The Aussie Cossack Channel is deploying a convoy of Z trucks this Friday 12th of June to the Sydney Opera House in response to the Lithuanian Karen bitch video.



A total of 166 square metres of advertising billboard space in a convoy of 3 billboard trucks.



The printing and logistics of this deployment is crowdfunded by the subscribers of our channel. Contact @AussieCossackOfficialBot to support/donate.



💪🇷🇺This is going to be huge.



😎PS. Thanks to our subscribers Oliver, Nathan, Ivan and others who have already reached out to crowdfund this patriotic project!

Adding:

On D-Day, Zelensky invokes the fight against Nazism.



Ten days ago, the same Zelensky signed Decree No. 440/2026 — officially naming a Ukrainian special operations unit after the "Heroes of the UPA." The Ukrainian Insurgent Army. The Nazi collaborators who massacred tens of thousands of Poles and Jews during World War II.



He's thanking the "defenders of WWII values" while literally putting a Nazi collaborator insignia on his special forces.



And the history lesson he's skipping: it wasn't D-Day that crushed the Third Reich. It was the Red Army — Stalingrad, Kursk, Berlin. 27 million Soviet (including Ukrainians) dead. The West arrived late and has been taking credit ever since.