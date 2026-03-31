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“The conflict today is between the front of righteousness and the Epstein front of child molesters.” - Iranian Ambassador to Russia.
Kazem Jalali joins me on The Sanchez Effect to discuss the war on Iran, Trump’s negotiation claims, and whether any path to diplomacy still exists.
Source @Rick Sanchez TV
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