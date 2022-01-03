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Chick-fil-a Goes Full Fascist - Siding With Tyrants On Experimental Shots & Tests (Video)
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113 views • January 03, 2022
Chick-fil-a is priming to follow the unlawful dictates of an unconstitutional agency and demand that their employees either take the experimental COVID shot and provide proof, or be tested with inaccurate and dangerous tests every week. We're calling them out for bowing the knee to tyrants at the expense of the health, and possibly the lives, of their employees, most of whom are young people.
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