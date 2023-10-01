CBDC's Explained - Where is Your Line in the Sand? - James Corbett Interview Part 2 | www.kla.tv/27121

James Corbett from corbettreport.com and Dan from Kla.TV take us into the basics of how the new Central Bank Digital Currencies “CBDC’s” work and what the degree of control is that they give to them that issue them. Where will we draw our lines in the sand?



👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27121





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





https://www.corbettreport.com/