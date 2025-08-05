Control Your PC Anytime, Anywhere Using Your Mobile Device!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video, I’ll show you how to easily access and control your computer from anywhere using just your mobile device. Perfect for working on the go, helping friends, or managing your files remotely.
0:00- Intro/Explanation
0:17- Set Up Chrome Remote Desktop on Your PC and Mobile Device
4:45- Controlling Your PC from Your Phone
9:53- Set Up AnyDesk on Your PC and Mobile Device
12:48- Controlling Your PC from Your Phone