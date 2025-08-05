BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Control Your PC Anytime, Anywhere Using Your Mobile Device!
geekyhacks
geekyhacks
6 followers
Follow
30 views • 21 hours ago

In this video, I’ll show you how to easily access and control your computer from anywhere using just your mobile device. Perfect for working on the go, helping friends, or managing your files remotely.

tutorialtechnologyaitechmicrosoftprogramcomputerpcstep by steptips and tricksremote controlwindows10windows11geekyhacksremote desktopremote desktop connectionturn off pc using phonechrome remote desktopanydeskcontrol pc with androidremote access computer from anywhereanydesk remote desktop
0:00- Intro/Explanation

0:17- Set Up Chrome Remote Desktop on Your PC and Mobile Device

4:45- Controlling Your PC from Your Phone

9:53- Set Up AnyDesk on Your PC and Mobile Device

12:48- Controlling Your PC from Your Phone

