ZEROTIME: Professor Ian Plimer - Climate Change DEBUNKED!



mariazeee

June 2023

Councils aligned with the globalist agenda around the world are working overtime to ban gas in the name of "climate change" while systematically destroying reliable energy production, which will mean people will not have enough energy to heat their homes, cook their food, and more.

Meanwhile, the attack on CO2, the gas of life which is critical to our existence, is going to have devastating impacts on all living beings.

Australian geologist and professor emeritus at the University of Melbourne Professor Ian Plimer joins us to completely debunk the entire climate change narrative.

ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.

If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:

https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII

Website:

https://www.zeeemedia.com

Uncensored on Telegram:

https://t.me/zeeemedia

If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today to secure your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:

https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia

Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:

https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria

Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:

https://sat123.com/maria/

To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:

https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia

To subscribe to Zeee Media's encrypted channel on Galileyo visit the below link:

http://galileyo.com/influencer/maria

To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE