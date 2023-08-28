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ZEROTIME: Professor Ian Plimer - Climate Change DEBUNKED!
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280 views • August 28, 2023

mariazeee 

June 2023

Councils aligned with the globalist agenda around the world are working overtime to ban gas in the name of "climate change" while systematically destroying reliable energy production, which will mean people will not have enough energy to heat their homes, cook their food, and more.

Meanwhile, the attack on CO2, the gas of life which is critical to our existence, is going to have devastating impacts on all living beings.

Australian geologist and professor emeritus at the University of Melbourne Professor Ian Plimer joins us to completely debunk the entire climate change narrative.

ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.

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Keywords
climate changeuseconomymoneychinaoilwokeaustraliamental illnessgermanycoalgreen energygasbatteriescobaltlithiumelectric carprofessor ian plimermaria zeeezeee mediamining industrywind turbine blades
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