Footage of the combat operations of Russian assault units in the residential area of Gulyaypole in the Zaporizhia region.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that half of the city is already under the control of the Russian army.

According to Ukrainian sources, the garrison of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city is "degrading before our eyes". There are not enough people, and officers are urging soldiers to desert.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the Morning of December 20, 2025

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces, amid statements from SBU-controlled platforms about a drone attack on another tanker, this time in the Mediterranean Seal, have intensified their strikes on the Odessa Region. Numerous strikes are being carried out on bridges near the settlements of Mayaki and Zatoka. During the night, the port area of the Odessa region was subjected to missile strikes. Constant strikes on substations have led to even more frequent power outages in the Odessa, Nikolaev (where "Geranis" were also active at night) and Kherson Regions.

▪️ In the evening, the enemy launched an attack on Sevastopol, but the forces were able to repel it. However, the AFU special forces published a photo hinting at an attack on a border guard (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/252996?single) ship. It is most likely that it was taken during an attack on Dagestan (including oil-producing platforms at sea), the details of which are unknown. In addition, the enemy is spreading footage of a strike on a warehouse in Novozibkov in the Bryansk region.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the "North" Group of Forces is reinforcing its positions with enemy reinforcements. Our troops continue to advance on nine fronts in the forest strips and in Andreevka. An attempt to advance a combat group of the AFU in the area of Alekseevka was thwarted.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, an FPV drone detonated in a courtyard in Plotovka, injuring a man. Shakhovka, Yasnye Zori, Zamostie, Glotovo, and Novaya Tavolzhanka are under attack. On the Liptsovsky front, there are positional battles and mutual strikes.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the GR "North" is engaged in battles in the area west of Liman, in Vilcha, in Volchanskie Khutory, and on the Melove-Khatnye section. On the Liptsov section, there are positional battles and mutual strikes.

▪️ In Kupyansk, battles for control of the central part of the city are ongoing, and the enemy is throwing new reserves into the fray.

▪️ Reports have emerged of the complete liberation of Mirnograd (Dimitrov), but our units are still clearing the city center. A premature "debt-for-equity" liberation would not affect Trump's position in the negotiations, but it would affect the credibility of information resources, including official ones.

▪️ The "Vostok" battalion continues fierce battles for Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye region and the expansion of the bridgehead on the western bank of the Gaychur River. The enemy is trying to hold its positions, and the soldiers from the Far East have repelled 13 counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Our forces are penetrating the enemy's defenses in the areas of Gerasimovka, Ternovatoe, and Kosovtsy villages.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the Russian Armed Forces are engaged in fierce battles for Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye Region and the expansion of the bridgehead on the western bank of the Gaichur River. The enemy is trying to hold its positions, and the Far Eastern soldiers have repelled 13 counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Our forces are infiltrating the enemy's defenses in the area of the settlements of Gerasimovka, Ternovatoe, and Kosovtsevo.

▪️ On the Kherson front, mutual strikes across the Dnieper continue, and the situation remains unchanged.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)