HMB Review for Bodybuilding

John reviews the HMB. Do you really need to supplement with it?



References Wilkinson DJ, et al. Effects of leucine and its metabolite β-hydroxy-β-methylbutyrate on human skeletal muscle protein metabolism. Journal of Physiology. 2013 June 1; 591(Pt 11): 2911--2923. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3690694/ Zhou Y, Jetton TL, et al. Transamination is required for {alpha}-ketoisocaproate but not leucine to stimulate insulin secretion. Journal of Biological Chemistry. 2010 October 29; 285(44) http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2962470/ Jacob M Wilson, et al. International Society of Sports Nutrition Position Stand: beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate (HMB) Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition 2013, 10:6 (2 February 2013) http://www.jissn.com/content/10/1/6





