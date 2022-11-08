Create New Account
Why was THIS report on Paul Pelosi's attack REMOVED by NBC?
100 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 21 days ago |
Glenn Beck


Nov 7, 2022


On Friday, NBC News released new, interesting details about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. But VERY soon after the Today Show report was posted online, it disappeared. Thankfully, Glenn’s team caught the video before it was erased forever. In this clip, Glenn plays that now-deleted report, which claims Paul Pelosi opened the door for police but then retreated back into the house. Plus, Glenn explains why he has a MAJOR problem with the New York Times accusing conservatives of spreading misinformation about the ordeal when THEY are the ones seemingly hiding the details…


Mirrrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riG-GTCtLAQ

current eventsattackpoliticsnew york timesnancy pelosipoliceglenn becknbchammerpaul pelosideleted details

