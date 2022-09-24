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Never order a Cheeseburger
yummy goodies!
yummy goodies!
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1230 views • September 24, 2022

[How to make] 1) Mix ground beef and ground pork 1:1 2) Add salt, pepper, 1 spoon of minced garlic, 3 spoons of bread crumbs, and 1 egg and beat well. 3) Brush in a patty shape. 4) Bake hamburger bread in a buttered pan. 5) Cut onions and tomatoes into appropriate thicknesses, and wash and drain the blue lettuce. 6) Bake patties in a greased pan. 7) When the patties are cooked, reduce the heat to low and top with cheese. 8) The amount of cheese is as much as you want. 9) Spread bread with mayonnaise and place cheese patty on top of bread. 10) Place sliced vegetables on top. 11) Slice it and eat it. [Food Ingredients Information] ground beef, ground pork, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese - mart. Mayonnaise, minced garlic, butter - refrigerator. [ Shooting Information] Camera - iPhone 12 mini, Canon EOS M6 Mark II [Casting] Baek-Z(White cat) - attention seeker (Instagram: @baek.z_trytoet) [Cooking Tool Information] Frying Pan - Drops Knife - Henkel, The horang. Apron, Knife case - Carrit [BGM] Get some music for youtube from Artlist! https://artlist.io/trytoeat222-1910447​ If you subscribe through the URL above, you can get an additional 2 months for free. And I also get 2 extra months for free!♥ ★ E-mail : [email protected] ★ Instagram : trytoeat222 ★Instagram(baek.z) : baek.z_trytoeat __________________________________________________________ ※ The copyright of this video is in '먹어볼래TryToEat'. We do not allow the use and copy of images without obtaining consent

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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