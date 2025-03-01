BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John Wang: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome with Big Asian Energy
Spread Great Ideas
13 views • 2 months ago

Please welcome John Wang to the show. John is a leadership coach to the Asian American community, a corporate speaker, and host and writer of the Big Asian Energy podcast and upcoming book of the same title.


He's the founder of Mastery Academy and has coached Asian American clients from Google, Apple, AmEx, Goldman Sachs, and other Fortune 500 companies.


He's also a celeb on TikTok, making videos that have reached over 25 million views, and a TEDx presenter.  John's done some pretty cool (dare I say, intense) personal development, including training to walk on airplane wings mid-flight in an aerobatics performance to become a more confident speaker.


We talk about the bamboo ceiling, culture vs. race, high-context vs. low-context communication, how to overcome imposter syndrome, and so much more. I hope you enjoy!


💬 John Wang Quotes From the Episode

"Imposter syndrome just means that you're challenging yourself, which you should be."​

John Wang on redefining imposter syndrome as a natural part of personal growth.


 "If there's no risk, there's no stakes, we're not going to learn."

John Wang on the importance of risk-taking in learning.


 "The best work you can do is working on yourselves. Because a child will learn more from watching what you do than what you tell them to do."

John Wang on the most effective way to help a student learn.


John Wang on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnwangofficial

John Wang on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnwangofficial

John Wang on YouTube: ‪@JohnWangOfficial‬

John Wang on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@johnwangbae

Big Asian Energy: https://www.bigasianenergy.com/


0:00 – Meet John Wang: The Leadership Coach Empowering Asian Professionals

3:47 – From Taiwan to Canada: John’s Immigrant Experience

5:22 – The Bamboo Ceiling: Why Asian Americans Struggle in Leadership

9:27 – Culture vs. Race: Which One Holds You Back More?

13:40 – High-Context vs. Low-Context Communication: Why It Matters

19:27 – Filial Piety and Social Hierarchy: The Asian Cultural Mindset

24:49 – Finding the Balance: Assertiveness Without Losing Cultural Respect

30:05 – Mastery Academy: John’s Mission to Equip Future Leaders

35:06 – Imposter Syndrome: Why So Many Asian Professionals Feel Like Frauds

45:08 – The Confidence Myth: Why Competence Alone Won’t Get You Ahead

49:20 – Own Your Achievements: Stop Downplaying Your Success


#impostersyndrome #buildingconfidence #personalgrowth

personal growthleadership developmentcultural identityrisk takingimposter syndromecareer advancementpublic speaking skillsjohn wangleadership coachasian american professionalscorporate speakerbig asian energy podcastbig asian energy bookmastery academyfortune 500 coachingbamboo ceilinghigh context communicationlow context communicationovercoming self doubtconfidence buildingtedx speakertiktok influencersocial hierarchyfilial pietyassertiveness training
